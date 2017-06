Do Right – Romans 13:3-4

Vs 3 – Rulers do not hold any fear over those who live and do right. They are however a terror for those who do wrong. If you want to be free from fear then do right and those in authority will commend you.

Vs 4 – Paul points out that those in public authority are God’s servants. They have been

duly appointed to bring justice to bear. They have the armaments and weapons to

enforce the law. They are God’s agents and instrument to punish evil doers and law

breakers.