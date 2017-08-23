Don’t help God

It is the middle of the week and here is a powerful thought. True wisdom is knowing God take care of things and not trying to help Him. God does not need our help to make things happen. He can order circumstances and people to make His will happens. He does know what He is doing so trust Him and see Him work and touch you and others in ways you never dreamed possible,
