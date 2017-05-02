Elijah – Romans 11:4-6

Vs 4 – God then told Elijah that he was not alone. So often we think we are alone and we are not. This is a perception the devil wants us to have. God told him that 7000 people had not bowed their knee to Baal. They were kept apart by God.

Vs 5- Paul then reminds His audience that even though the days look bleak there is a remnant of people set aside by the grace of God to serve Him during this time period. God always has His remnant.

Vs 6 – It is by grace and grace alone that these people are kept. It is not through the works of man or religion that people are kept for God. If it was by works, than grace would not be grace. Grace is undeserved mercy. Works are works.