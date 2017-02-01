Endurance – Romans 5:4-6

Vs 4 – Perseverance produces character. You become stronger and more vital as your work through problems and trials. Character brings about hope. You see God’s strength, love, peace and kindness through out the trial and this produces hope for a better future.

Vs 5 – Paul says that hope does not disappoint us. We have confidence in God’s ability. God has poured His love in our hearts through the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit was given to us as a deposit of God’s grace and love. He is the one who regenerates our hearts and helps us to walk through any situation or problem in victory.

Vs 6 – Paul then points our God’s timing which is always perfect and always right on time. When we were powerless in sin, Christ died for the ungodly. His sacrifice was universal and it will be applied in us at the right time and for the right reason.