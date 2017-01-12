Essay of Faith – Rom 3;21-24

Vs 21 – Paul now begins his great expose’ or essay on righteousness by faith. There is a righteousness that comes through faith. It does not come through the law. This was something both the law and prophets would testify of. The foundations of Jewish faith testify of righteousness apart from the law.

Vs 22 – This righteousness comes from God. It comes through faith in Jesus Christ to those who believe and put their trust in His finished work on the cross. There is no difference between Jew or Gentile. Sin is universal.

Vs 23 – All have sinned. All have fallen short of the glory of God. The character and essence of God have been missed by all.