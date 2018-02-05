Psalm 16:11 – Eternal Pleasures

David now closes off Psalm 16, with three simple thoughts. The Lord will make known to us his path of life. The highway to hell is wide and many travel it but the road to eternal life is narrow and few travel it. David has chosen to go God’s way and do God’s will. Next, The Lord will fill us with joy because of His presence. In the presence of the Lord is fullness of joy. Joy gives us strength. It is deep seated contentment knowing God is in control. It is flag flown from the castle of our heart, when the king is in residence there. Lastly, eternal pleasures are His right hand. God has so much in store for you. Your inheritance is beyond measure or understanding. All this because of Jesus Christ. So today enjoy the path of life, joy and all His eternal pleasures. God has royal dainties for you today.