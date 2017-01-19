It is Thursday and here is your thought for today. Life is a dress rehearsal for eternity so learn your part well. You have a chance to make an impact today and for eternity. Do whatever you can, at long as you can, to whoever you can, while you can. God is looking for you to be his ambassador, so be it for His glory.
-
The Shine FMHow can we pray for you?
Mentor Center
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.