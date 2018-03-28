March 28 – Psalm 34:10&16 – Eyes of the Lord

David then brings out a illustration here about the fact even the king of the beast can gow hungry. The mighty hunter will lack but those that trust the Lord will never lack any good thing. James says every perfect and good gift comes from our Father above. God wants to show you his goodness and love. Put your trust in Him and see Him come through. One time a man was told by God to a certain town. He went to the bus station and even sat on the bus with no fare but just as the bus was getting ready to pull out a person boarded the bus paid his fare. God sometimes wait to the last minute but He always comes through.

This next verse is so great. The eyes of the Lord are on the righteous, those who have a personal relationship with God. David saw that through his life. The Lord is attentive to those who cry out to Him. God is waiting for you to pray. Don`t let the busyness of the day deprive you of your time with God. The Lord wants to give you all His good things. James says, `You have not because you ask not.` So ask. His eyes and ears are ready.