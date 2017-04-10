It is the beginning of the week and here is a thought. Child like faith says, “I do not have to have proof of God’s existence to believe. I believe because God exists and the proof will come later. We need that type of faith in life. Complications happen when we try to explain things that are beyond our comprehension. Trust the Lord and He will direct your path.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.