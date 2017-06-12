Faith – Romans 14:1-3

Vs 1 – Paul says that we are to accept those whose faith is weak or weaker than ours without passing judgment on matters of dispute. There have always been areas of contention and there will always be but we must come to a mutual understanding. Christians are at different levels of understanding and growth. They may be strong in one area and not another. We must find mutual grounds of discussion and go from there. Never pass judgment on another especially on areas you do not agree on.

Vs 2 – One Christian has no problem eating every kind of food while another only eats vegetables. There are conscientious differences in opinion especially in the matter of food.

Vs 3 – The one who eats everything must not look down on the one who does not. The one who follows a strict diet should not condemn the one who eats everything. The first group can suffer from pride and the second from legalism or judgment.