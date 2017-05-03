Faith and Belief

It is the middle of the week and ere is a simple but profound thought. Belief is measured in the head. Faith is beyond measure in the heart. Faith begins and ends with God. He gives each of us a measure of faith which helps us to belief that He the rewarder of them that seek Him. So seek Him and see His will, dreams and plans come to pass.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.