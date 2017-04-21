April 21 – Faith comes to the wise – Rom 10:4-7

Vs 5 – Moses described the righteousness that comes from the law. When a person decides to follow the law they have to follow it to the letter because if they fail in one part they fail in all parts.

Vs 6 – Paul then brings out that the righteousness that comes by faith and it is given to the wise. Those who chose to follow Jesus Christ are wise. Paul then asks another question. “Who shall ascend to heaven and bring Christ down from above?” There will be a parallel question about to be asked.

Vs 7 – Or shall ascend to the deep and bring Jesus back up from the dead? Paul is dealing in the questions about Jesus’ incarnation and His resurrection. In both cases Jesus has already come, died, been buried and rose again. The work has been done so nothing more is needed.