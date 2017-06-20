It is Tuesday and here is such a great Thought. Children want their parents to love them as unconditionally as they love their parents. So today love your family and put them first. Children grow up so fast and they need love. That should come from their parents. Parents you have been given such a privilege and honor. Children are a heritage from the Lord. You can shape the next generation so love and be a role model for your kids. They love unconditionally and so should you as a parent.