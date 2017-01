Father of Faithful – Romans 4:12-14

Vs 12 – Abraham is the Father and founder of the Jewish nation. They are the circumcised but they walk in faith like Abraham before he was circumcised.

Vs 13 – Paul makes it clear that Abraham and his off spring did not receive the promise of their inheriting future blessings through the law but by faith. Faith brings righteousness and not the law.

Vs 14 – If someone inherits all the blessings of heaven by the law than faith had no value or worth.