Fighting God – Romans 8:7-9

Vs 7 – To be carnally minded means you will find yourself fighting God. The carnal mind is not and will not subject or obey the law of God. The battle is for control. The carnal mind cannot submit to God because it must be in charge.

Vs 8 – So when a person walks in the flesh they cannot please God. Pride, sin and disobedience are a straight path to destruction.

Vs 9 – Paul then commends the Romans by saying they are not of the flesh but in the Spirit. Here, Paul makes it clear that the Spirit of the God dwells in us. We are the temple of the Holy Spirit. Those who however do not have the Spirit are not Christ’s. It is clear the Holy Spirit will only dwell in a willing heart.