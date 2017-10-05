John 2:12-22 – The First Cleansing of the Temple

Once again we will be spending three days discovering all the truths contained within this passage. John here places the incident of Jesus cleansing the temple at the beginning of His ministry. Scholars have been debating this account for centuries. Some have started that John did not follow a chronological sequence in His account of Jesus’ life. Others say that there were two cleansings of the temple. One at the beginning of Jesus’ ministry and another at the end.