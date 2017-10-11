John 2:12-22 – The First Cleansing of the Temple

As we learn yesterday, Jesus cleansed the temple which had been turned into a place of business. The temple was never designed to be a place of business but a place of prayer. Here are four lessons we can learn from this account today.

1. Jesus was in Jerusalem to reveal Himself and the temple was the place chosen for this. He found it in a state of repute so He cleansed it by driving out the moneychangers and the merchants. The zeal of the Lord drove Him to do it. Before true revelation of God purposes can truly happen the temple of God must be made ready.

2. The merchants were conducting their business in the Court of the Gentiles. This area was designed for non Jews to come and worship. They were keeping out the true seekers of God and this made Jesus angry.

3. The money changers and animal sellers were cheating the people and Jesus would have none of that. Honesty in business is the prime goal of any true follower of God.

4. They had defiled God’s house. It was the zeal of God that made Him cleanse the temple. Never allow your house to be defiled. Allow the zeal of God to consume you to be in a right place with God.