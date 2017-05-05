Focus – Romans 11:13-15

Vs 13 – Paul then addresses the Gentiles in his audience. He is the Apostle to the Gentiles

And this is the main focus of his ministry. This call was given to him by Christ on the road to Damascus.

Vs 14 – His hope by addressing the Gentiles is somehow designed to arouse his own people to envy and in turn see their salvation.

Vs 15 – Their rejection has brought reconciliation between God and the world but when they accept Christ it will mean eternal and abundant life from the dead.