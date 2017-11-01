Matt 4:18-22, Mark 1:16-20 and Luke 5:1-11 – Four Disciples called

Jesus was walking beside the Sea of Galilee and He met Peter and his brother Andrew. They were fishing and He called them over and said that He wanted to make them Fishers of men. They immediately left their nets. He came along and did the same with James and John and they did the same.

1. Jesus was well known at this time as a prophet and teacher, His message was that the Kingdom of God was near. He told the people to repent and believe with all their hearts the good news.

2. Jesus called His disciples to be Fishers of Men. It is beautiful to see these men were willing to give up

everything to follow Jesus. Peter put it this way, “where can we go, only you have the words of eternal

life.” Here is something irresistible about Jesus that when we first meet Him, the first thing we want to do

is follow Him.

3. It was an act of faith and obedience on the part of the disciples to leave all and follow Jesus. We must be willing to do the same.

4. Jesus taught the word from Peter’s boat. Jesus was with them and Peter was reminded of His sin. He was and so we be when we come into the presence of Jesus. We must be willing to get of all our sin.