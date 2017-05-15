It is the beginning of the week and here is a simple but powerful thought. Before you can truly help set others free you have to free yourself. This is done by giving your life to Christ and when he sets you free you are truly free. Then it becomes your responsibility to tell others so they in turn can be set free.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.