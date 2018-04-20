Friday Thought

It is the weekend and here is your thought to ponder. Sometimes it is harder to decide who is more dangerous a crocodile after its prey or an evil man planning the destruction of another. MAke sure however you do not plan evil but only good to help those in need and to love as the Lord would have you love. Be a helper today.
