Friends of God

Vs 10 – One time we were God’s enemy but now we have been reconciled to Him through the dead of His Son. Jesus is the one who brought us back to God. Through His death we were reconciled but now through His life we are saved and are being saved. This work is not a once time event but any on going process.

Vs 11 – A powerful outgrowth of this truth is that we can rejoice in God through the Lord Jesus Christ. Jesus is Lord, Savior and the Christ. We have through reconciliation become children of God and joint heirs of all the promises of heaven.

Vs 12- Paul then explains the process of how sin entered the world. Sin entered the world through one man. Death was the result of sin. Death came to all men because all men now sin. Death came through Adam. He was prototype of man and through His disobedience all mankind became sinners.