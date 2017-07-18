Friends – Romans 16:3-5

Vs 3- Aguila and Priscilla who are Paul’s fellow workers in Christ Jesus.

Vs 4 – They risked their lives for Paul and for all the churches among the Gentiles. Aquila and Prisicilla were the ones that gave Apollo’s his instruction on the things of God.

Vs 5 – We learn that their was a church that met in Aquila and Priscilla’s house. Then Paul greets Epenetus who was his very first convert in the province of Asia. What a great testimony. To be the first convert in a particular area.