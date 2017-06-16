As we head into the weekend here is a simple thought. Never let your present circumstances interfere in your future plans. God has everything under control. Remember all things work together for good for those who love the Lord and are called according to His purposes. God will be with you and will guide your life. How you react and trust the Lord will help you in the future. Trust the Lord with all your heart and do not lean to your own understanding. In all ways acknowledge the Lord and He will direct your path. remember that.