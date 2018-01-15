Jan 15 – Psalm 5:1-2 – Give ear

The Psalmist asks the Lord to hear to His words. He wishes the Lord to hear the cry of his heart. Many times this is how we feel. Life has dealt us an impossible hand. We are overwhelmed by all the things that have happen. Loss of a job, loved one or our reputation. Someone has made us an object of gossip and attack. We have been bullied in some way. That is the time we often call out to God. Years ago when I was in Yellowknife I met a man behind the church that I pastored. He told of the time he was out on the tundra and in desperate need of help. He said he called out to God and that God did not answer. My replied was that God must have answered he was talking to me.

The Psalmist was sighing. He felt life had overwhelmed him. He then states, Listen to the cry of my heart. He then called the Lord His King and God. Today you can call unto God and His promise is that even before you open your mouth the answer is already on the way. Dan 9:23 and Dan 10:12 , remind us of that. The Lord is as close as the mention of His name. He will give ear and remember the effectual fervent prayer of a righteous person avails much. So ask and you will receive.