Jan 16 – Psalm 5:12 – God can be trusted

Throughout Psalm 5, the Psalmist lists all the faults and failures of the unrighteous. He talks about their plight and the fact they are helpless, hopeless and useless. They think only of themselves or how their deeds will be viewed by others. Paul reminds his readers in 1 Cor 13:1-2, that a life not centered on the love of God or grounded in it receives, produces and is of no value. Imagine going through life and never doing anything significant. Imagine standing before God and having him say that He never knew us. That will happen to billions.

The psalmist then sums up this psalm with the following statement and what a statement. Surely Lord you will bless the righteous. How true. God does bless His children. They are His children by the way. The Lord also surrounds them with favor. This favor is like a shield. The favor of God is our protection. The devil cannot reach us. The angels of the Lord surround them that fear or respect God. What a great promise as you go into your world today. God will bless you, favor you and protect you. Remember the steps of a good person are ordered by the Lord.