April 25 – God is a refuge – Psalm 46:1-3

In vs 1, we learn that God is our refuge a place of safety, peace, protection and health. He is our strength. Paul says that we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us. You need strength go to the Lord. We are weak but He is strong. He is the ever present help in times of trouble. He has promised to never leave or forsake us. The angels of the Lord camp around them who fear Him.

In vs 2, We do not have to fear. The Lord has promised to not give us a spirit of fear but love, power and a sound mind. You have the perfect love that cast out all fear. The earth may give way. Just reminds us that things in this life are not permanent and there will always be change. The mountains could fall into the heart of the sea. Change is going to happen and it may not always be a bad thing but we need to trust the Lord.

In vs 3, The waters may foam and churn. There could be flood in our lives but God is with us. I remember seeing a Facebook post that God sometimes does not save us from the storm because our enemies cannot swim. The mountains will quake at their surging but God is our help and strength. There is nothing to fear because God has everything under control. Just trust Him today.