God is For us – Rom 8:31-33

Vs 31 – Paul stops for a moment with a thought. What can we say to this? With God is for us, who can be against us. When the will of God is to be called, justified and glorified. No one can stand in our way.

Vs 32 – If God did not spare His own Son but delivered Him for all of us. Shall he not only through Christ freely give us all things. It is because of Jesus’ sacrifice that all the benefits of eternal and abundant life are now ours.

Vs 33 – No one can lay a charge against God or us. God has justified us and we are set free for the glory of God. No accusation of the devil will stand when we stand in Christ. We have been justified and declared righteous in God’s sight.