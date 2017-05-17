God never fail.

It is the middle of the week and here is a great thought. The beautiful thing about faith is that when all else fails, you know God will not. He will never leave you or forsake you. You will never be alone. All the benefits of heaven are at your disposal. All you have to do is ask and believe. So do that today.
