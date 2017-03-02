God Wants – Romans 7:22-24

Vs 22 – Paul says that he desired in his inner man to do what God wanted. He saw the value and the beauty of the law.

Vs 23 – But he saw something else working in his members. This created a war between what he wanted to do in his mind and heart. He was a prisoner and slave to the law that was working in his members even though in his mind and heart he wanted to do God’s law and will.

Vs 24 – Paul saw the he was a wretched man. In that moment he saw what he was. He then cried out, “Who can save me from this body of death?” That is a question every person has to answer.