God Wants

God Wants – Romans 7:22-24

 

Vs 22 – Paul says that he desired in his inner man to do what God wanted.  He saw the value and the beauty of the law.

Vs 23 – But he saw something else working in his members.  This created a war between what he wanted to do in his mind and heart.  He was a prisoner and slave to the law that was working in his members even though in his mind and heart he wanted to do God’s law and will.

Vs 24 – Paul saw the he was a wretched man.  In that moment he saw what he was.  He then cried out, “Who can save me from this body of death?”  That is a question every person has to answer.