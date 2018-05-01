May 1 – God will redeem – Psalm 49:15

We have been spending time with the Sons of Korah. Temple musicians during the reign of David. They had the role of putting together worship songs. In this psalm they have been talking to the people of God about God`s glory and power. In this verse they remind their readers that God will redeem their soul from the grave. Easter is all about this. Jesus Christ did this through His death, burial and resurrection. We have been redeemed. Bought back from sin. Death, hell and the grave have been defeated. We have been given a new and wonderful life through Jesus Christ and Him alone. They remind us that God has brought us back to Himself. This is the essence of the gospel. We could not save ourselves so Jesus Christ came and gave His life that we could be redeemed. What a great thought.

A young man was on the slave block in Syria when a cowboy from the states bought him. This cowboy set him free but this boy decided to stay with the cowboy and they became lifelong friends. When asked why he stayed with the cowboy he stated, “This man gave me freedom and my life is his. Where else should I be.” Jesus did ours so where else should we be.