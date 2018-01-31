Jan 31 – Psalm 15:1-2 – Godly Qualities

This is one of my favorite psalms. We will spend the next four days in this Psalm because it is so rich in truth. David asks the question, “Who can dwell in your sanctuary who can live on your holy Hill?” Then he proceeds to answer it. Many psalms are structured this way.

David then reveals three qualities of a righteous person. First, their walk is blameless. No one can attach blame to them. They are like Joseph and Daniel living righteously in a wicked world. Their lifestyle shows their regard, honor and respect for God. Next, they do what is right. Actions speak louder than words. They walk the walk. James says, “I will show you my faith by what I do.” True faith is demonstrated through lifestyle. Lastly, they speak the truth from their heart. Truth is in their heart and that what is what they speak. They know the truth and it has set them from. David says godly qualities start from the heart and are shown in lifestyle. Are yours?