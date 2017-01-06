God’s Glory – Romans 3:7-9

Vs 7 – It is obvious from this verse that someone had used the following argument. My falsehood enhances or brings out God’s truthfulness and so increases His glory. Following that reasoning in the mind of that person they say, “Why am I condemned as a sinner.” This is logic according to Plato and Socrates.

Vs 8 – Paul reports here that some have slandered him and his party by saying that Paul had said, “Let us do evil that good may result” Paul denies this and says those who have said this will be condemned and their condemnation is well deserved.

Vs 9 – Paul points out in this verse that both Jew and Gentile are alike under sin. All men are sinners and are universally guilty.