God’s Kindness – Romans 11:22-24

Vs 22 – Consider God’s kindness and sternness. He was stern to those who rejected Him but kind to you. So Paul tells the Romans they must continue in His kindness otherwise you could be cut off. So much for once saved always saved.

Vs 23 – Here is a reality if the Jew repents of their rejection they will be grafted back in. The grace of God is being extended to all.

Vs 24 – Paul calls his readers a wild olive branch that has been grafted in. Contrary to nature they have been grafted into a cultivated tree. So how much more those which are the natural branches could be grafted into the tree? The issue is acceptance or rejection.