Romans 11:28-30 – God’s People

Vs 28 – Paul says as far as the gospel is concerned Israel is an enemy of God because of us, but as far as being God’s people the Jews are loved on account of the Patriarch’s. Abraham, Isaac and Jacob created the covenants and Israel’s election is sure because of this. One day they will be saved.

Vs 29 – God gifts and callings are without repentance. They cannot be revoked. When God gives a gift He is not sorry He did. His gifts and calling are forever. If we refuse to take them then certain consequences follow.

Vs 30 – Paul puts it simply. Once we were disobedient but now because of grace and mercy we have been grafted in. This came as a result of Israel being disobedient.