God’s Power – Romans 9:22-24

Vs 22 – God has chosen to make His power and wrath known. Yet in His patience and longsuffering He works with those objects of His wrath that have been prepared for destruction. God gives second chance after second chance.

Vs 23- Paul then says that God does this to make know the riches of His glory. They will be known as the objects of His mercy which He has prepared for glory. God’s character and essence is known by His patience and mercy towards both those who are the objects wrath and mercy.

Vs 24 – His mercy, compassion and grace has been extended not only to the Jews but to the Gentiles as well.