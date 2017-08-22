God’s view

It is Tuesday and here is a great thought. The word dilemma means you are face with two outcomes both unpleasant. God has fortunately stated that when you are in a dilemma He will make a way where there is no way. So today trust the Lord and He will lead you through every situation of life and you will come out wiser, more creative and stronger.
