God’s will – Romans 15:33-33

Vs 32 – Paul also wishes that by God’s will that when he comes to them he will come in joy and together they can refresh each other in the Lord. Paul is anticipating that his time in Rome will be one of mutual rest and relaxation. Fellow Christians together enjoying the Lord and each other.

Vs 33 – May the God of Peace be with you all, Amen. This is the end of the instructional part of the letter. Chapter sixteen will be his final thoughts and greetings from the various Christians where Paul is staying. Paul wishes that the Roman Christians have the peace of God in their lives and midst.