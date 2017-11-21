John 5:1-47

This is a rich gold mine of truth. John reveals six more truths from the Life of Christ.

1. Jesus did not accept the praise of man.

2. He knows that many do not have the love of God in their hearts even though they claim to have it. Jesus knows who are His own.

3. When Jesus came many did not accept Him. What is amazing that even now many will not accept Him but they will accept false messiah’s.

4. The question being asked today is why do some people willing to give praise to men but refuse to give it to God who truly deserves it?

5. It is better to get praise from God than from man.

6. Jesus reveals today that the Jews own accuser will be Moses who will judge them by the law. Moses wrote about Jesus and believed. The Jews don’t and so Moses will be their accuser. They refuse to believe what Jesus was saying.