Feb 26 – Psalm 23:6 – Goodness and Mercy

This is such a great verse. David says surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life. My pastor Ken Bunting said that when he drove the angels of goodness and mercy were with him. God’s goodness which is his godliness and essence will follow us and be with us. What an amazing thought to have the presence of God with us all the time. His mercy which is His divine favor will never leave us as we place ourselves in the middle of His will. God promises to be with from the moment we accept Him till the end. You are never alone.

David then closes off and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. It is no secret that David loved God’s house. He wanted to build a temple for the Lord but that task was deferred because David was a man of war and the task was given to Solomon his son. David loved God and anything to do with His house. He brought the Ark of the Covenant back to Jerusalem in a great celebration. He set the tabernacle on Mt Moriah. He stated in Psalm 122:1, that He loved going to the house of the Lord. David was excited about the Lord’s house. Worshippers are. Today let goodness, mercy and worship define who you are all your life.