It is Tuesday and here is a couple of thoughts. Gossip is tasty to the tongue and ears until it is about you. Gossip will die when it is not passed on. So never listen or create gossip. The other way to kill gossip is live so well that even the town gossip will vouch for you. That starts with living for the Lord day by day.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.