Grace – Romans 6:103

Vs 1 – Paul continues with his thought and he asks a question, “Shall we go on sinning that grace may increase? Paul is dealing with the abuse of grace in this verse. This was obviously a problem proposed by the Gnostics who believed all flesh was evil but the Spirit was good. Also the greasy grace expounders in the audience.

Vs 2 – Paul says that we cannot continue to sin because we have died to it. It no longer has control over us. When something is dead it cannot live any longer.

Vs 3 – When a person is baptized into Christ. This baptism is a physical and spiritual identification with Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection.