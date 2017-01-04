Great Advantage – Rom 3:1-3

Vs 1 – Paul asks two questions. Is there is an advantage in being a Jew and what value is there in being circumcised? Very good questions considering the subject that He has been discussing.

Vs 2 – Paul points out that the Jews have been entrusted with much. They have been given the responsibility of relating and writing the very words of God. Scripture is God breathed and God ordained.

Vs 3 – Paul then brings out two thoughts here in the format of asking questions. What if someone does not have faith? Will their lack of faith nullify God’s faithfulness? God is faithful even when we are not.