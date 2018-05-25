May 25 – Great is your love – Psalm 57:10

This verse has become a modern day song but it has such powerful meaning. The love is God is so great it reaches to the heavens. It is beyond our understanding. Paul wanted the church in Ephesus to try and comprehend it length, breath, height and depth. You cannot comprehend it all you can do is enjoy its benefits and release it to others.

Next, God’s faithfulness reaches to skies. David reveals in this verse that two things are beyond understanding and that is God’s love and faithfulness yet they are constant. You can trust in God’s love and faithfulness. No matter where you find yourself they will be there. So trust and receive them.