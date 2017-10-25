It is the middle of the week and here is a thought for you to ponder. When I thought I could not be HIs hand extended I met a man without arms and legs who taught me that appendages are not needed to be God’s hands and feet. To do the work of God we are only require to have a heart after Him. In whatever state we find ourselves today be content. God is your helper and strength.
