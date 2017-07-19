Hard work – Romans 16:6-8

Vs 6 – There is Mary who is known for her hard work for Paul and the Lord.

Vs 7 – Andronicus and Junias who Paul considered as his relatives. They were in prison with Paul. No doubt for their faith. They were outstanding among the apostles. There was obviously more than just the twelve apostles. Apostles in Paul’s day would have considered as missionaries today. They came to know Jesus Christ before Paul did.

Vs 8 – Ampliatus, is described by Paul as a person that He loved in the Lord. This was a brotherly love that can only be experienced between Christians. The Christian faith has a unity and faith that is greater than any brotherhood found in man.