Romans 3:29-31 – He is God

Vs 29 – Paul then presents two questions that are also statements. Is God the God of the Jews only? Is He not the God of the Gentiles as well? Then He answers the questions. “Yes, He is the God of the Gentiles. He is the universal God.

Vs 30 – He is the only universal God. Both Jew and Gentile are justified through the same means and method, through faith.

Vs 31 – Paul closes this chapter off with another question? Do we nullify or discount the law by walking in faith? “Not at all,” Paul says. The law is upheld by faith. Faith is the foundation of the law.