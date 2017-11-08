Matt 8:2-4, Mark 1:40-45 and Luke 5:12-16 – Healing of the Leper

Jesus was in Galilee and He has just finished teaching on the principles of the Kingdom when a leper came to Him asking Jesus to heal him. Jesus was willing to heal the man. The man was made clean and Jesus sent him to the priest to prove that the healing was genuine so God could be glorified, Here are some lessons we can learn from this account.

1. If we want to be healed we must be willing to come to Jesus and ask. He is more than willing to help and our response must to humbly ask for it.

2. Jesus met the need immediately in this case.

3. Jesus told him not to tell anyone but to go to the priest and let him examine the man so that God would be glorified and this would be a testimony to the healing power of Jesus.

4. Healing should always be confirmed by a recognized authority.

5. Jesus is moved by compassion when He heals. He knows no one but Himself can meet the needs of mankind.

6. This man disobeyed Jesus and went and told all. Because of this Jesus had to stay in the lonely places. To really get the work done right we must be willing to obey His every instruction.

7. No matter where Jesus was people came to be healed by Him. No matter where you find yourself if you need to be healed in any area of your life, come to Jesus and He will heal you.