Matt 9:1-8, Mark 2:1-12 and Luke 5:17-26 – healing of the Paralytic

Jesus returned to Capernaum and went to a house and was teaching when the crowd became so thick that four men who brought the paralytic to Jesus had to climb on the roof and make a hole so that the man could be lowered down to Jesus. When Jesus saw their faith He healed the man. There was a controversy about the method and Jesus’ claim to forgive sins. People had to believe because the miracle happened before their eyes.

1. Jesus moves on the principle of faith and whether it is our own or a friend’s, this is the principle that heals people.

2. Jesus claimed to be God when He said that the paralytic’s sins were forgiven. Jesus proved this claim by healing the man,

3. Jesus is God with a face because only God can forgive sins.

4. Jesus knows men thoughts and these thoughts are generally evil.

5. When Jesus healed the man, the crowds were filled with awe and they praised God that this kind of power had been given to man. It all comes in Jesus name.

6. The power of God must be present to heal. Another method of healing is the calling of the elders and them praying for you.

7. Jesus as the Son of God has the power to heal, save and forgive sins. No one else who has ever walked this earth has had that power. We must believe in Jesus and Him only. This account is such a powerful testimony of what Jesus came to do.