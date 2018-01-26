Jan 26 – Helping the Oppressed. Psalm 10:17-18

David in this Psalm has been asking the Lord where He is? Then at the end of the Psalm he reveals the following thoughts. The Lord hears the desires of the afflicted. God knows what we need and how to supply it. He is Jehovah Jireh. The promise here is that God will encourage and hear the cry of those in affliction. He will stand with you in every situation. You are not alone. The sand in the seashore poem reminds us about that and the fact at times the Lord carries us. He is the great burden bearer.

The Lord defends the orphan and the oppressed. God sees and hear the cry of the hurting. All this reminds the wicked they will not get away with their oppression of others. Paul reminds the Galatians that God is not mocked whatever a person sows they reap. It is the law of the harvest. In Matthew 5, Jesus reminded His audience that when we minister to the least of these we minister to Him. Two final thoughts. First, know God will help you in yours times of trouble and He will also balance the books at the end. Trust Him today.